MyPillow CEO Gives Impromptu Sermon At White House Briefing: 'God Gave Us Grace On 11/9/2016'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 23:34 Hits: 13

MyPillow founder Mike Lindell led today's Parade of Sycophants in a little devotional to call the nation to prayer and worship of the Almighty Dollar during the White House "briefing" this afternoon. Lindell was there with a parade of Fortune 500 CEOs to crow about how they're making things needed to combat the pandemic, from masks to gowns to test kits. The Sycophant Parade read like a list from the Dow or S&P average. After crowing about his contribution to the effort (Masks), Lindell burst out with a chorus of "Amazing Trump grace." "God gave us grace on November 8, 2016, to change the course we were on," Lindell said. "God had been taken out of our schools and lives, a nation had turned its back on God. I encourage you to use this time at home to get back in the word. Read our Bible and spend time with our families." CNN cut away at that point. They should have stopped sooner, but at least they did. MSNBC, on the other hand, stayed with it, just like Fox News. And yes, Twitter erupted, though I had some handy retorts. To this one, a question: WHY ARE YOU RUNNING THIS LIVE? Trump just called the “My Pillow” guy up to the podium in the Rose Garden. You cannot make this stuff up. — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) March 30, 2020 He isn't always wrong:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/mypillow-ceo-gives-impromptu-sermon-white