Matt Gaetz Blasts Mitch McConnell For Leaving Richard Burr As Intelligence Chaiir

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 23:35 Hits: 16

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to revoke Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) chairmanship of the Intelligence Committee. CNN reported on Monday that the Justice Department is investigating the possibility that Burr profited off stock trades by using insider knowledge of the COVID-19 pandemic. “How can [McConnell] justify leaving someone as the Chairman of the Intelligence Committee who is being investigated by the FBI for criminally abusing their position for personal, financial gain?!?!” Gaetz exclaimed on Twitter. “Republicans need to do a better job cleaning our own house,” he said, adding the hashtag “#wheresmitch.” How can @senatemajldr justify leaving someone as the Chairman of the Intelligence Committee.....who is being investigated by the FBI for criminally abusing their position for personal, financial gain?!?!#wheresmitch Republicans need to do a better job cleaning our own house https://t.co/NMU8agPYtg — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 30, 2020

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/matt-gaetz-blasts-mitch-mcconnell-leaving