OAN 'Reporter' Compares Abortion To Pandemic

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 00:15 Hits: 15

Just look at the dreck that gets poured on the body politic during these ridiculous "press briefings." Here is Chanel Rion, she who is not a "manophobic she-devil" or a "career-obsessed banshee" but is still invited to White House briefings to ask stupid questions of the so-called "President" in order to feed some red meat to the fundie right clamoring for the blood of liberals. Today's softball was still a real challenge for Trump, who apparently didn't want to get into the politics of abortion whilst discussing the miracle of only 100,000 dead -- the magic number that lets him pretend he's some kind of hero. Here's Rion's question:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/oan-reporter-compares-abortion-pandemic