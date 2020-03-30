Larry Kudlow Should Burn In Hell

Articles

Monday, 30 March 2020

Donald Trump's scumbag White House economic counsel director joined ABC News' This Week on Sunday to make believe he didn't mislead and lie to all the American people when weeks ago he told everybody that the coronavirus was contained. Larry Kudlow was doing his usual lie-filled television appearance when he told guest host Martha Raddatz that the economy will be back on track within weeks and not months. Raddatz was obviously skeptical with this charlatan. "You say weeks and not months, but how can you be sure this economic tragedy won't be long term if there is no guarantee that people will have jobs to return to," she said. "I don't see how it could be just weeks." "Well, listen. I say that weeks. It could be four weeks. It could be eight weeks. I say that hopefully and I say that prayerfully," he preened. "That's what some of the science experts are telling us. I don't know if they'll be right." Now he's trying to shift his economic predictions on to the scientists and not his lying economic voodoo mysticism. He filibustered a bit and said this about the recovery, "I can't guarantee it, can't wave a magic wand, I wish I could." He told Martha he's just a plain old optimist junkie. F*ck You Larry. You can tell I'm furious at this bastard. I rarely ever use expletives but they are called for now when sane reasoning falls by the wayside.

