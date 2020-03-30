Tom Cotton Revives Conspiracy Theory About Chinese Bioengineering Virus

Articles

Hello, darkness, it's our old friend Tom Cotton, for whom there is no conspiracy theory dumb enough or no science solid enough for him to deny over and over and over again. Appearing on Fox News Sunday, Cotton referred to the Chinese as the "Chinese Communist Party" more than once as he worked very hard to promote the idea that China created the virus in a lab without actually saying the words out loud. Because if he said the words out loud he would remove any doubt as to what a fool he actually is. "The Chinese Communist Party is still lying," Cotton told Maria Bartiromo, referring to their claim that they've contained the virus. "Back in January i knew this virus had the potential to become a worldwide pandemic for two reasons: Not because I'm a scientist or epidemiologist but because I could see one, how the Chinese Communist Party was lying and two, the dramatic extreme measures they were taking like locking in 75 million people into their homes and apartment buildings. Those two things simply did not line up." The only true thing he said there was that he's not a scientist. He's actually not too bright at all, or he would understand that the locking-down was EXACTLY what was needed to contain the virus, and that's precisely what didn't happen here because His Hero Trump was too full of happy talk about 15 cases, blah, blah.

