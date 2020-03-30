Why Trump Is Preempting Your Local News Every Day

Articles

Joy Reid yesterday pointed out that "every single ad from Joe Biden's campaign has the same clips in it, all the ads from the Lincoln Foundation. They're coming out over and over and over, replaying his words. "Is it not true that he cannot stop that reality from hitting people when they're seeing the A block in their local news being the death of a nurse or doctor or grandmother? It's going to be hard to stop the reality, even in broadcast in local?" "I understand, but, Joy, i'd like to bring up the fact he's having these coronavirus task force press briefings right at the time local news is playing its biggest shows, between 5:00 and 6:00," Carole Simpson said. "And he is preempting -- all these shows are being preempted. My daughter is a medical correspondent for WBZ here in Boston and she has been preparing stories all day long. And then the president comes on and it knocks off the local news. They stay on till 7 pm. So, the local stations are losing money because they can't run the commercials that were bought for that time period. And the local folks that are expecting their local news on are getting Trump, Trump, Trump the whole time. So I think it's -- he is trying to override by taking -- hogging this air time that is so critical to the local stations and to the local people that i just wonder if he's going to be hurt by them." "That's a very good point," Reid responded.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/why-trump-preempting-yout-local-news-every