Stephen King Slams Trump And DeSantis For 'Indecisive, Wishy-Washy' Leadership

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 13:03 Hits: 2

Horror master Stephen King was a guest on Reliable Sources with Brian Stetler yesterday. "In the last three or four weeks, people are saying to me, 'We're living in a Stephen King world.' And all I can say is boy, I wish we weren't. But there's been -- this has been waiting in the wings for a long, long time. I wrote The Stand about a pandemic that wipes out most of the human race. Thank God this one isn't that bad. But I wrote that in 1979, and ever since then, there's been -- this has just been waiting to happen. And the fact that nobody really seemed prepared still mystifies me," King said. Stelter asked King what he thought of Trump's leadership in the pandemic. King said it was "almost impossible" to comprehend. "I mean, I remember back in the 70s when Republicans kind of laughed at Jimmy Carter as being indecisive and wishy-washy, and the President that we have now -- and again, Ron DeSantis here in Florida, the same way. These are supposed to be 'go to it' guys, these are supposed to be the take-charge guy. It's the guy that you want in charge when something really goes wrong, because they don't waffle. They don't 'wishy-washy.' "So, you had Trump at first saying, well, this really isn't very serious. Don't worry, everything's going to be OK. Then when the stock market starts to dive, when the reality of the thing hits home, he's talking about well, take it easy, really, this thing is going to be like a miracle.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/stephen-king-slams-trump-and-desantis