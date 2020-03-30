The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Nearly A Dozen Liberty University Students Suspected Of Contracting The Coronavirus

Category: World Politics Hits: 9

Pretty much what everyone expected when Falwell kept their school open, against every health recommendation in the state. Just 1900 students returned this week, out of over 15,000, and then 800 went home. Now there's talk of multiple lawsuits. Stupid is as stupid does. Source: Daily Beast Liberty University, which partly reopened its campus amid the coronavirus pandemic, confirmed they now have almost a dozen students sick with potential COVID-19 symptoms.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/nearly-dozen-liberty-university-students

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version