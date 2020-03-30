Nearly A Dozen Liberty University Students Suspected Of Contracting The Coronavirus

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 30 March 2020 14:19 Hits: 9

Pretty much what everyone expected when Falwell kept their school open, against every health recommendation in the state. Just 1900 students returned this week, out of over 15,000, and then 800 went home. Now there's talk of multiple lawsuits. Stupid is as stupid does. Source: Daily Beast Liberty University, which partly reopened its campus amid the coronavirus pandemic, confirmed they now have almost a dozen students sick with potential COVID-19 symptoms.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/nearly-dozen-liberty-university-students