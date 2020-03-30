Trump: Increased Voting Means Republicans Lose

Articles

Category: World Politics
Published on Monday, 30 March 2020

During yet another rambling phone-in segment with Fox and Friends... And seriously, this is all Donald Trump WANTED out of the 2016 Presidential Election. A way to market the Trump name on the political scene and a permanent (yet flexible) paid segment on Fox and Friends. Damn the Electoral College to Hell. And Stable Genius said the quiet part out loud about voting rights. He complained to the Fox and Friends hosts, (whose faces said "I wish I was dead") about the Democrats and their push in the stimulus bill for vote-by-mail and extended voting times: "The things they had in there were crazy. They had levels of voting, that if you ever agreed to it you'd never have a Republican elected in this country again." Wait, what? You'd never have a Republican elected in this country again? PROMISE? Of course, Trump isn't the first person to admit that voter suppression helps Republicans. Remember Mike Turzai? [clmediameta nid=88245] Twitter noticed Trump's admission:

