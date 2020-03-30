Trump: New York Is Fine, Won't Need Extra Ventilators

Articles

You would THINK Fox News knows these phone calls with Trump do. not. help. them. or. him. He loves doing them and thinks he does a great job so never mind. And one highlight (?) was when he told the clearly wishing-for-sweet-death-to-take-them-now Fox and Friends hosts that New York has enough ventilators. TRUMP: I think New York should be fine based on the numbers that we see, they should have more than enough. I'm hearing stories that they’re not used or not used them right. We find anywhere from 2 to 4,000 that have been sent and aren’t used. We’ve done a job. Now, we’re still getting more ventilators. After this is over they’ll be selling ventilators for a dollar a piece, we’ll have a lot of them. If, unlike the Fox and Friends hosts (please kill me now say the dead eyes of Ainsley Earhardt) you aren't getting PAID to listen to Donald J. Trump ramble for FIFTY FOUR MINUTES, ...here are some highlights provided by C&L's Associate Editor Heather: By end of June, death brought down to very low number. We're very close, pushing untested drugs again, we're going to know within days. Tested more than anybody in the world, our test is better. In one day they said a virus is coming and in one day we shut it down. I've gotten a lot of accolades, I don't want the accolades. If Sleepy Joe was president, he wouldn't even know what's going on.

