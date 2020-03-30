Trump's Fifty-Four Minute Call To Fox And Friends: Attacks Pelosi As 'Sick Puppy'

Articles

Donald Trump joined his favorite morning lackeys in a bonkers interview Monday, and took time to attack Speaker Pelosi with his usual brand of vitriol for holding him accountable for his imbecilic (and deadly) response to the coronavirus. On Sunday, Speaker Pelosi told the truth. Trump's Fox Morning Team -- his favorite three headed propaganda outlet -- did their best to help him clean up after himself. Lead stooge Brian Kilmeade said people were heartened by how well Gov. Cuomo and Trump were working together, but then set Trump up for his usual dose of softball questions. He read Nancy Pelosi's reactions, "As the president fiddles, people are dying, what's your reaction to that?" Kilmeade asked. This is a typical question from most Fox and Friends hosts whenever Trump shows up there. “Well, you know it's a sad thing,” Trump said He continued, “She’s a sick puppy, in my opinion, she really is. She’s got a lot of problems and that's a horrible thing to say....” Trump remarked he's gotten a lot of accolades from some fair people (OANN) and then he reiterated his self-proclaimed genius of closing down travel from China - even though it was weeks too late. And it seems now there's a talking point coming from the White House, which is there was no action was taken because the Democrats were playing the "impeachment game" against poor, misunderstood Donald.

