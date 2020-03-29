The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

WATCH LIVE: WH Holds Briefing After Trump Backs Away From NY Tri-State Quarantine

President Trump and members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force are scheduled to hold a press conference on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET. Trump is likely to address why he backed away from his idea to quarantine the New York tri-state area to contain its surge of coronavirus cases.

In the hours leading up to his scheduled press conference, Trump ripped into the media while touting the ratings of his coronavirus press conferences in a series of tweets Sunday afternoon.

Trump is also likely to discuss the 2,900 hospital beds built into the Javits Center in New York City.

