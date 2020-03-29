Frank Schaeffer Slams White Evangelicals Who 'Have Rented Out Jesus' To A 'Moronic Monster'

Articles

Former evangelist Frank Schaeffer preached a fiery sermon on AMJoy for his former colleagues and the "moronic monster" himself, where he condemned Trump's "moral bankruptcy" and called upon evangelicals to rise up and reject the "pro-death president." And it's about time someone called them out, because the Easter Sunday nonsense was nothing more than a pander to those evangelicals. He begins with a condemnation of evangelicals' "naked lickspittle enablement of Trump" before launching into a hellfire-and-brimstone condemnation of the magical thinking that has led them to deny climate change and science itself. We're in a time now where the naked lickspittle enablement of Donald Trump by his evangelical followers is more horribly obvious than ever. Franklin Graham, his big supporter, told him to call a national Day of Prayer, and of course, we know Trump would never do this by himself. We have all the pieces that you played of people trying to cash in on this, to push their anti-gay homophobia. We also see the magical thinking for evangelicals that allows them, for instance, to deny climate change, to deny scientific evidence on gay people being born that way, to deny so many things that we know from any common sense point of view, let alone a scientific point of view are true. They have been nurtured from birth to accept alternative fact. They're perfect dupes for someone who calls everything "fake news" when he doesn't agree with it. As for the crisis at hand, he really lets fly in this part:

