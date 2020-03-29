CNN Host 'Disgusted' After Trump Tweets About TV Ratings While Death Toll Mounts

Articles

Because everything is about him unless it's bad in which case it's someone else's fault, Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday about his TV ratings, while ignoring the fact that the article he was tweeting from was criticizing him for using those briefings to spread misinformation. Here's the beginning of his three-tweet thread patting himself on the back: CNN's Brian Stelter described the way Trump would send him articles about his Apprentice show, where he would brag about how well he was doing and how great the show was, almost always exaggerations. "The fact that he's still doing it today is disgusting," Stelter said. "We are talking about a pandemic here on CNN, the president is on Twitter talking about the ratings for his briefings!" "People are dying and the president is talking about his ratings," he repeated with disgust. "It's beneath any human being."

