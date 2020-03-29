Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Articles

Sunday, 29 March 2020

The Brooklyn bagel store where my parents go nearly every morning to eat breakfast is their version of the bar in Cheers. Same people every day, the regulars know each other, the people who work there, the owner, the whole thing. There's one guy who works there, though, maybe 20 years younger than I am, whom my parents have kind of adopted and vice versa. As soon as they walk in, he starts making my mom's iced coffee just how she likes it. He reminds her to take her pills. He calls my dad "Mikey." He is probably the only person on God's Green Earth who could walk away alive after calling my dad "Mikey." A longer version of the story of their unlikely friendship will probably show up on my blog one day soon. But for now, the thing I wanted to share was that this dude called my parents to make sure they were okay. Understand, he knew they were getting out of the city to go upstate to get more isolated (they're in their 70s.) They told him before they went so he would know and not be alarmed at their sudden absence. He just wanted to check up on them. So, no one say anything bad about New York, okay? Okay. In honor of New York, and bagels, I hope you enjoy this totally schlocky, so very 1970s Brooklyn, NY video about how bagels are made. (H/T to one of my oldest & dearest friends, Mitch, for alerting me to this video's existence a few years back.) What's on your mind this morning? Tell us in the Open Thread comments below. *****

