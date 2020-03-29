Louisiana Governor: 'Never A Hint' From Feds That Mardi Gras Posed Virus Risk

Articles

Louisiana is facing an explosion in cases of coronavirus and Mardi Gras may be to blame. The New York Times is reporting that Lousiana saw a total of 2,300 cases as of this past Thursday and is actually experiecing the fastest rate of growth of cases in the *entire world*. The number of cases in and around New Orleans appears to be the most dire, with almost 1/2 of the overall statewide cases. Hospitals are overwhelemed and have run out of gear necessary to safely treat these acutely ill patients. Mardi Grasm which ended on February 25th, is being looked at as a possible petri dish that caused this explosion. The weekslong, citywide party causes people to congregate in restaurants, bars and the streets for days of drunken debauchery and there is little to no personal space. Dr. F. Brobson Lutz Jr., the former health director of New Orleans and a specialist in infectious disease told the New York Times: “I think it all boils down to Mardi Gras. The greatest free party in the world was a perfect incubator at the perfect time.” So why did the Governor of Louisiana not cancel Mardi Gras? Governor Bel Edwards joined Martha Raddatz on Sunday morning to discuss what went into the decision to allow the festivities to go:

