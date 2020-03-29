Nancy Pelosi: While 'Deadly' Trump 'Fiddles, People Are Dying'

Articles

Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House joined Jake Tapper on CNN's State of the Union this morning and did not mince words on how Trump handled the pandemic. The Speaker lambasted Donald Trump's Nero-like response to the coronavirus and called his actions "deadly" to the American people. "Trump is considering relaxing federal guidelines for coronavirus for some of the less affected parts of the country. do you think he should?" Jake Tapper asked. "The president, his denial at the beginning, was deadly. His delaying of getting equipment to where it -- his continued delay in getting equipment to where it's needed is deadly," Pelosi replied. She said we must continue to get all the medical equipment we need as fast as we can. Pelosi remarked that she did not know what the scientists were and weren't telling Trump, what did he know or didn't know and when. "But as the president fiddles, people are dying," she said. That captures his reactions pretty nicely. However, I would not characterize Trump's initial reaction as denial, but one of self-preservation. He told us that he wanted to keep the numbers of people infected down as much as possible.

