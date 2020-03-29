Trump Tweets Orders To GM To Make Ventilators At A Factory They Sold Last Year

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020 14:00 Hits: 12

After spending the evening telling Sean Hannity that those greedy governors—especially pushy female governors—didn’t really need the ventilators they were desperately requesting, Donald Trump appears to have realized that literally cutting off air to Americans is a bad look. So on Friday morning, Trump did an all too typical 180 and took to Twitter to do what he does best: Blame other people for his mistakes. On Thursday evening, The New York Times explained how Trump completely blew off an all-but-complete deal to have GM manufacture thousands of desperately needed ventilators while refusing to invoke the Defense Production Act. But on Friday, Trump demanded—demanded—that GM get right on with making ventilators, apparently for free. Only Trump addressed that demand to a Twitter account that wasn’t GM. And he ordered them to use a factory that they sold months ago.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/trump-orders-gm-make-ventilators-tweet