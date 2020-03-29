Rep. Massie Shrugs Off Stunt's COVID-19 Risk: Congress Has ‘Pretty Good Healthcare’

Articles

In case you didn’t hate Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) already for making the House of Representatives risk their lives by voting in person for the coronavirus relief bill yesterday, his Republican Rehab visits to Fox News should do the trick. In case you missed Massie’s stunt, Dana Milbank has a good rundown: Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), in purely symbolic opposition to the $2.2 trillion emergency coronavirus legislation, forced hundreds of his colleagues to risk their lives — literally — by flying back to Washington. So what if many of the lawmakers are elderly and at high risk? To thwart Massie’s pointless protest, an attempt to force a roll-call vote instead of a simple voice vote, leaders had to summon 216 members to fill the chamber, eerily separated on the floor and in the gallery above to limit infection. This fruitless, immoral gesture by the 49-year-old legislator was in service of another: to thwart a nearly unanimous Congress from dispensing aid to the sick and suffering in the middle of a pandemic.

