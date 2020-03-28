Fox Business Host Who Ranted About Coronavirus &#8216;Scam&#8217; Gets Axed

Articles

Saturday, 28 March 2020

Fox Business announced on Friday that Trish Regan, the host of the network’s “Trish Regan Primetime” program, has been let go in the aftermath of her infamous tirade claiming that the COVID-19 outbreak was part of some kind of anti-Trump scheme run by Democrats and the media.

“FOX Business has parted ways with Trish Regan,” a network spokesperson said in a statement. “We thank her for her contributions to the network over the years and wish her continued success in her future endeavors.”

In her statement, Regan said that she plans to “focus on my family during these troubled times.”

“I am grateful to my incredible team at FOX Business and for the many opportunities the network has provided me,” she said.

The development came several weeks after Regan ranted on air about how Democrats’ criticism of President Donald Trump’s blundering response to the coronavirus was “yet another attempt” to impeach Trump and that the “liberal media” was in on the scheme.

“And like with the Mueller investigation, like with Ukraine-gate, they don’t care who they hurt,” the host said.

