Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 28 March 2020 17:59 Hits: 4

The president's decision came hours after floating the possibility that he would issue quarantines for the hard-hit states. The CDC later advised residents against non-essential travel for 14 days.

(Image credit: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/03/28/823221438/trump-says-he-may-quarantine-new-york-connecticut-new-jersey-it-s-a-hot-spot?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics