Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020 00:23 Hits: 12

The Census Bureau says it's suspending for two more weeks the hiring of temporary workers and in-person visits in remote communities and areas recovering from natural disasters for the 2020 count.

(Image credit: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/03/28/823295346/census-field-operations-further-delayed-until-april-15-by-covid-19-pandemic?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics