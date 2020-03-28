Watch The Daily Show Hilariously Show How Fox Attacks On Biden Apply To Trump

Articles

Category: World Politics

Fox News loves to suggest there’s something wrong with Joe Biden’s mind that makes him unsuitable for the presidency. Now The Daily Show has put together a video that shows how every Fox attack could easily be made against Donald Trump. Watch it above, because we all need some humor during this dark time. And it’s that much better when the humor is at Fox News’ and Trump’s expense! Posted with permission from News Hounds.

