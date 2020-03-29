Giuliani Urges Governors And Mayors Grovel To Trump For COVID-19 Help

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 29 March 2020 01:30 Hits: 14

On The Ingraham Angle last night, host Laura Ingraham made it clear she’s on Team Trump, as opposed to Team America, when she claimed she, i.e. Trump, was proven right that Governor Andrew Cuomo’s request for 30,000 ventilators was “absurdly high.” Ingraham is not a doctor or public health expert but she based her conclusion on the fact that New York’s Democratic governor said he wants to stockpile them “for the apex” of the pandemic. Ingraham implied that Cuomo should be ordering ventilators on an as-needed basis, like Walmart, instead of making sure there’s an adequate supply for one of the most populous states in the country that is also the epicenter of the pandemic. Better to be sorry than safe if you’re a Democrat … unless you butter up Dear Leader. Ingraham’s guest for the messaging was Trump lackey Rudy Giuliani, who hasn’t been mayor since 2001. However, even Ingraham suggested maybe Cuomo was right when she asked why it’s “a bad thing” if he’s “over-projecting” the number of ventilators, that maybe he’s “just taking care of his state.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/giuliani-urges-governors-and-mayors-grovel