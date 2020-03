Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 16:19 Hits: 0

Air travel has rapidly decreased, and Congress has stepped up with assistance: more than $60 billion in aid for airlines, as well as Boeing and some of its critical suppliers.

(Image credit: David McNew/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/03/27/822528688/relief-package-includes-billions-for-boeing-and-airlines?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics