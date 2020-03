Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 28 March 2020 11:59 Hits: 4

We discuss the federal government's response to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the points of tension between President Trump and some governors demanding more resources for their state.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/28/823071265/week-in-politics-the-white-houses-response-to-the-coronavirus-crisis?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics