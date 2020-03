Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 28 March 2020

Just a couple of weeks ago, Sen. Bernie Sanders was facing constant losses in primaries and calls to drop out. But the coronavirus crisis may be changing his campaign's outlook.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/28/823071223/how-the-coronavirus-crisis-is-changing-bernie-sanders-campaign-message?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics