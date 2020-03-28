Trump Whines Again That The Media Is Being Mean To Him

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 28 March 2020

As the body count from COVID-19 continues to grow exponentially, Trump calls any and all criticism of him 'Fake News'. Not exactly new from Trump, but now his screw-ups have life or death consequences. The cartoon above seems to capture Trump's plight perfectly. (via Michael de Adder, Halifax Chronicle Herald) So much of the Lamestream Media is writing and broadcasting stories with facts that are made up and knowingly wrong. They are doing it by quoting unnamed sources that simply do not exist. These are very dangerous & corrupt people, who will do anything to win. NAME YOUR SOURCES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2020 One of the reasons that Fake News has become so prevalent & far reaching is the fact that corrupt “journalists” base their stories on SOURCES that they make up in order to totally distort a narrative or story. When you see, “five sources say”, don’t believe the story, it is....

