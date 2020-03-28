Trump Admin Using Pandemic To Weaken Environmental Rules

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 28 March 2020 13:30 Hits: 11

The Environmental Protection Agency, headed by former coal lobbyist Andrew Wheeler, announced on Thursday a sweeping and indefinite suspension of environmental rules amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic, a move green groups warned gives the fossil fuel industry a "green light to pollute with impunity." Under the new policy (pdf), which the EPA insisted is temporary while providing no timeframe, big polluters will effectively be trusted to regulate themselves and will not be punished for failing to comply with reporting rules and other requirements. The order—applied retroactively beginning March 13, 2020—requests that companies "act responsibly" to avoid violations.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/trump-admin-using-pandemic-weaken