Tucker Carlson Shrugs Off Chloroquine Deaths While Promoting Trump’s Experimental COVID-19 Treatment

Tucker Carlson would rather attack the media than question Donald Trump’s amateur prescriptions for the coronavirus pandemic. Never believe Carlson when he pretends to rise above partisanship You may recall that on Tuesday night, after he validated as “entirely reasonable” Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s suggestion that older people should be eager to die for the sake of the (Trump) economy, Fox’s Brit Hume opined that the only reason people were enraged by the comments was anti-Trump partisanship. Carlson responded by posturing as someone rising above divisiveness when he sanctimoniously declared, “It’s such a shame because this moment isn’t about Donald Trump, it’s about us. It’s about the rest of the country. Maybe we should focus on that.” Even in that moment, Carlson was clearly using his pretense as a cudgel to attack Patrick’s critics. 24 hours later, Mr. Unity made it clear, it's not about the rest of the country, it's about pro-Trump politics.

