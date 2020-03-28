The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Twitter Deletes Sick And Dangerous Giuliani Tweet About COVID-19 Cure

Category: World Politics Hits: 11

After trying to get Dr. Fauci fired, Trump's lying sycophants and lawyers are helping to spread dangerous lies about a treatment for COVID-19 in an effort to defend Donald's bungled response to the virus, and his constant attacks on governors demanding help from the federal government. Meditate grabbed the tweet pictured above before it was deleted by Twitter because it violated the platform’s rules. It's bad enough for Rudy to spread false information – that could lead to panic and death – about the unproven and untested drug hydroxychloroquine that Fox News TV hosts have been hawking as a possible treatment. But to use a tweet by Charlie Kirk, who is using lies posted by Jim Hoft, just compounds the lunacy of it all.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/rudy-giuliani-has-phony-coronavirus-cure

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version