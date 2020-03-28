Twitter Deletes Sick And Dangerous Giuliani Tweet About COVID-19 Cure

Articles

After trying to get Dr. Fauci fired, Trump's lying sycophants and lawyers are helping to spread dangerous lies about a treatment for COVID-19 in an effort to defend Donald's bungled response to the virus, and his constant attacks on governors demanding help from the federal government. Meditate grabbed the tweet pictured above before it was deleted by Twitter because it violated the platform’s rules. It's bad enough for Rudy to spread false information – that could lead to panic and death – about the unproven and untested drug hydroxychloroquine that Fox News TV hosts have been hawking as a possible treatment. But to use a tweet by Charlie Kirk, who is using lies posted by Jim Hoft, just compounds the lunacy of it all.

