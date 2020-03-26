Which industries won the coronavirus stimulus lobbying battle?

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 15:49 Hits: 0

The US Capitol Building on March 25, 2020, in Washington, DC. – The US Senate was poised to pass a massive relief package on Wednesday for Americans and businesses ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic as New York hospitals braced for a wave of virus patients. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Powerful companies and trade groups with sway in Washington are asking for more than $2.7 trillion in grants, loans and other assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic. And that’s only those that have put a price tag on the financial aid they need.

Congress is poised to provide far less than that. The Senate unanimously passed a bipartisan $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill Wednesday that will establish a $450 billion lending program to support struggling businesses and provide $350 billion in loans to small businesses. The House passed the bill Friday and President Donald Trump signed it.

Lobbying groups representing various business interests requested direct assistance for their members, but many of those companies will now have to battle with others for government loans. Only a couple of industries received specified aid.

Airlines and airports, among the first industries to ask for government assistance, are big winners . Passenger airlines and cargo carriers will receive $29 million in direct grants and up to $29 billion in loans. Airports will get the $10 billion they requested. Aerospace giant Boeing is also likely to receive billions in federal loans thanks to a provision in the bill, the Washington Post reported. Those funds provide crucial assistance to the air transport industry that has steadily increased its lobbying spending, reaching record levels last year.

Hospitals will also get much of the assistance they were looking for as they fight COVID-19. The stimulus bill provides $100 billion to hospitals battling the coronavirus pandemic. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), whose closely tied super PAC is bankrolled by New York hospitals, pushed to secure those funds. Health industry groups including the American Hospital Association called for $100 billion, while for-profit hospitals asked for $225 billion. The health sector has smashed lobbying records in recent years and shown tremendous influence in Congress.

Other embattled industries didn’t do as well. The National Association of Manufacturers called for a $1.4 trillion loan program that didn’t materialize. Trade groups representing retailers, hotels and restaurants didn’t get loan programs for their industries. Cruise lines, casinos and oil companies also didn’t get special treatment they were hoping for. The larger tourism industry , which spends little compared to lobbying giants, didn’t get the $250 billion in assistance it requested.

Businesses will be helped by tax changes that delay payroll taxes and allow companies to further deduct their losses. But the bill doesn’t provide as many giveaways to corporations as some expected. The $450 billion fund will be overseen by a special inspector general and loans will be publicly disclosed. Any business that uses the fund will be prevented from buying back stock until a year after the loan is paid back.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce did not get the payroll tax cancellation it asked for. Instead, the government will send checks of up to $1,200 directly to Americans. That represents a blow to the influential business group that is the top lobbying spender every year.

Gig workers and independent contractors will be eligible to receive expanded government unemployment benefits under the stimulus bill, a win for those workers and influential companies like Amazon and Uber that employ them. Tech industry executives pushed the Trump administration to include these workers, but critics say the move undermines these companies’ arguments that their contractors are not employees.

The stimulus bill sparked a lobbying bonanza in Washington as companies frantically reached out to their contacts in Congress to influence the stimulus bill. Total lobbying spending for the first three months of the year won’t be revealed until April 20.

