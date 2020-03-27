GOP Governor Shoots Down Trump&#8217;s Plan To End Social Distancing By Easter: &#8216;Yeah, No&#8217;

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 19:57 Hits: 4

Getting all of America to ignore the COVID-19 pandemic and stop self-quarantining by Easter? Keep dreaming, says Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R).

On Friday, the Republican governor threw cold water on President Donald Trump’s hopes of having Americans back at work by Easter (which falls on April 12) despite the fact that coronavirus outbreak has shown no sign of stopping.

As Baker was holding a presser on the coronavirus in Boston, a reporter brought up how Trump has been lobbying for the end of social distancing measures by that deadline.

“Do you see any hope of that in Massachusetts?” the journalist asked.

The Republican governor had a fairly blunt response.

“The information we’re getting from public health experts and from health care providers here in Massachusetts is that…yeah, no,” Baker said, shaking his head. “We’re not going to be up and running by Easter, no.”

Watch the governor below:

