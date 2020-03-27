The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Coronavirus Isn't Just A Blue State Problem

Washington state was the initial epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States. And New York is now the hardest-hit part of the country so far, with hospitalizations increasing at rapid rates — more than 37,000 people had been diagnosed with the coronavirus in New York as of late Thursday afternoon.

Because COVID-19 hit blue, coastal states first, and because politics is politics, the response to the pandemic hasn’t exactly been apolitical.

But blue states are hardly alone in what is becoming a nationwide epidemic. Jefferson Parish, Louisiana — which went for Trump by 15 percentage points in 2016 — has a death rate about equal to that of Manhattan. And as terrifying as the hospital situation is in New York City, hospital capacity is also under strain in states such as Michigan and Georgia.

Overall, although the number of detected cases is higher in blue states, the number is increasing at a more rapid rate in red states.1 Moreover, blue states have conducted more tests per capita than red states, so — given that the large majority of coronavirus cases remain undetected — the lower rate of cases in red states may partially be an artifact of less testing.

Here is the data as of late Thursday afternoon, with states sorted by the increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases between Monday (March 23) and Thursday (March 26).2 All data is taken from the invaluable COVID Tracking Project.

Detected COVID-19 cases are on the rise in red states

Known COVID-19 cases as of March 23 and March 26, according to The COVID Tracking Project

March 23March 26
StateDetected casesPer 10k pop.Detected casesPer 10k pop.Change2016 winner
Texas3520.1213960.48297%Trump
West Virginia160.09510.28219Trump
Massachusetts7771.1224173.48211Clinton
Oklahoma810.22480.63206Trump
Alabama1670.345061.03203Trump
Missouri1830.35020.82174Trump
Alaska220.3590.81168Trump
Pennsylvania6440.516871.32162Trump
Idaho470.261230.69162Trump
Indiana2590.386450.96149Trump
Connecticut4151.1610122.84144Clinton
New Jersey28443.268767.74142Clinton
Arizona2650.365770.79118Trump
Michigan13281.3328562.86115Trump
North Carolina2970.286360.61114Trump
Vermont751.21582.53111Clinton
Montana340.32710.66109Trump
Kansas820.281680.58105Trump
Wyoming260.45530.92104Trump
Maryland2880.485800.96101Clinton
Florida11710.5523551.1101Trump
District of Columbia1161.642313.2799Clinton
Georgia7720.7315251.4498Trump
Illinois12851.012538298Clinton
Louisiana11722.5223054.9697Trump
Ohio4420.388670.7496Trump
Mississippi2490.844851.6395Trump
Arkansas1740.583351.1193Trump
Delaware680.71301.3491Clinton
Kentucky1040.231980.4490Trump
Colorado5911.0310861.8984Clinton
Virginia2540.34600.5481Clinton
New York2087510.733725819.1578Clinton
New Hampshire780.571371.0176Clinton
California17330.4430060.7673Clinton
North Dakota300.39520.6873Trump
New Mexico650.311120.5372Clinton
Nevada2450.84201.3671Clinton
Oregon1910.453270.7871Clinton
Iowa1050.331790.5770Trump
Wisconsin4160.717071.2170Trump
Hawaii560.4950.6770Clinton
South Dakota280.32460.5264Trump
Utah2570.84021.2556Trump
Rhode Island10611651.5656Clinton
Tennessee6150.99571.456Trump
South Carolina2990.584560.8953Trump
Minnesota2350.423460.6147Clinton
Nebraska500.26730.3846Trump
Maine1070.81551.1545Clinton
Washington19962.6225803.3929Clinton

Sources: The COVID Tracking Project, U.S. Census

Nine of the 10 states that have seen the most rapid increase in coronavirus from Monday to Thursday are states that voted for Trump in 2016, led by Texas, where the number of reported cases increased by 297 percent.

On average, states that voted for Trump saw a 119 percent increase in cases over this 3-day period, as compared to an 88 percent increase in states that voted for Hillary Clinton (plus the District of Columbia). Weighted by state populations, the difference is slightly larger: 141 percent in states Trump won and 88 percent in states Clinton won.

For now, states Clinton won do have considerably more total reported cases. As of Thursday, Clinton states had 4.29 positive tests per 10,000 people, as compared to 1.13 per 10,000 people in Trump states. A lot of that difference is attributable to New York; without New York, Clinton states have 1.89 cases per 10,000 people.

But the nature of exponential growth is such that these differences could evaporate in a hurry. If reported cases in Trump states continued to increase at 119 percent every three days (about 30 percent per day) while reported cases in Clinton states increased by 88 percent every three days (about 23 percent per day), then the per capita case count in Trump states would surpass that in Clinton states within about 30 days, or by late April.

Hopefully, the rate of increase will slow in both types of states as we begin to see further effects of social distancing measures in the data. However, these measures were generally enacted earlier and have been more forceful in blue states. That means the rate at which new cases are being diagnosed could slow down faster in blue states than in red states, meaning that red states would catch up earlier.

Blue states have also conducted more testing than red states. In states with reliable estimates of the number of positive and negative tests as of Thursday night,3 Clinton states had conducted 21.8 tests per 10,000 people as compared to 12.5 tests per 10,000 people in Trump states.4

Blue states have done more COVID-19 testing

Tests completed per capita as of March 26, in states with reliable reporting on the number of negative tests

StateTests completed per 10k people*2016 winner
New York62.8Clinton
Louisiana38.8Trump
New Mexico37.2Clinton
Massachusetts34.0Clinton
Vermont32.2Clinton
Maine26.4Clinton
District of Columbia26.3Clinton
Alaska25.4Trump
Utah24.0Trump
New Jersey23.1Clinton
New Hampshire23.1Clinton
Minnesota23.0Clinton
South Dakota22.8Trump
Tennessee21.8Trump
Wisconsin21.1Trump
Montana20.6Trump
Connecticut18.6Clinton
Oregon17.3Clinton
Nevada16.6Clinton
Ohio14.8Trump
Rhode Island14.2Clinton
Pennsylvania14.2Trump
Illinois13.1Clinton
Idaho12.2Trump
Florida12.2Trump
Kansas10.4Trump
Michigan9.4Trump
Nebraska8.6Trump
Georgia8.4Trump
Alabama8.4Trump
Texas7.4Trump
Kentucky7.4Trump
Virginia7.3Clinton
Arkansas6.1Trump
West Virginia6.0Trump
California5.2Clinton
Oklahoma3.0Trump

* Excluding tests that are listed as pending.

Sources: The COVID Tracking Project, U.S. Census

That means the true gap in the number of cases may not be as large as the roughly fourfold difference in reported cases between blue states and red states right now. States such as Louisiana have discovered they have far more cases than they originally realized as they’ve ramped up testing over the past week, and other red states (and blue states) could follow.

COVID-19 has also led to a slightly higher case fatality rate (the number of deaths as a share of the number of known cases) in red states so far. As of Thursday evening, the death rate per case was 1.7 percent in Trump states as compared to 1.3 percent in Clinton states. This could reflect a variety of factors, including potential underreporting of cases in Trump states,5 the age and health of the populations in each set of states, or the efficacy of responses by local health care systems.

However, the higher fatality rate it is a somewhat troubling sign for red states given that many of them are generally at an earlier point in their epidemic curves, meaning that many people who have acquired COVID-19 in those states have done so recently and have not yet developed the most serious symptoms that could lead to long-term hospitalization or death.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/the-coronavirus-isnt-just-a-blue-state-problem/

