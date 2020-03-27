WATCH LIVE: WH Coronavirus Task Force Holds Briefing At 5:30 PM ET

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 27 March 2020

President Donald Trump and members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force are scheduled to hold a press conference on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET. Trump is likely to discuss his decision to finally use the Defense Production Act to ramp up the production of necessary medical supplies.

Ahead of the briefing, Trump signed further authorizations under the Defense Production Act, the wartime law that allows the federal government to order corporations to prioritize the production of certain supplies deemed essential to the COVID-19 response.

“[I]t is the policy of the United States to expand domestic production of health and medical resources needed to respond to the spread of COVID-19, including personal protective equipment and ventilators,” Trump said in an executive order.

“Accordingly, I am delegating authority under title III of the [Defense Production] Act to guarantee loans by private institutions, make loans, make provision for purchases and commitments to purchase, and take additional actions to create, maintain, protect, expand, and restore domestic industrial base capabilities to produce such resources.”

