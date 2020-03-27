The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Stop What You're Doing And Watch Gov. Cuomo's Speech Right Now

Take a few minutes and just watch this moment with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and remind yourself what leadership looks like. Politically, I've never been a fan of Cuomo's, but in this moment he and his fellow governors have really risen to the occasion, unlike the Orange Terror. And yes, we really are going to "kick coronavirus's ass," because we are people determined to save our fellow humans. Media should watch and air this instead of the useless rally conferences Trump is having. Seriously, this is far better. Transcript via ABC News:

