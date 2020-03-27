The U.S. Is Not Testing Enough To Know The Progress Of The Virus

Articles

Published on Friday, 27 March 2020

In the early days of computers, there was a game known as “Hunt the Wumpus.” The game, which was well-suited to computers that had far less memory than a modern calculator and whose display might have been nothing more than a paper print out, was very simple: You are trapped in a maze. Somewhere in the maze with you is a monster known as “the Wumpus.” To win you try to locate the Wumpus, identifying its location by carefully probing around the maze, using where the Wumpus isn’t to determine where it is. Millions of children around the world have had a similar experience with the game “Battleship,” in which they try to suss out the hidden contours of an enemy fleet. Every blue “miss” is, in its way, as valuable as a “hit.” When it comes to COVID-19, the same game is underway right now, only it’s not plastic pegs or computer coordinates searching out the enemy, it’s nasal swabs and test kits. And it’s not bragging rights at stake, it’s human lives—large numbers of human lives. Which makes it so horrible to watch how this is being handled.

