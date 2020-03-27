The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Fox Biz Host Tears Into Mnuchin For Downplaying Unemployment: 'They Don't Have JOBS!'

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

Fox News host Neil Cavuto lashed out at Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Thursday after he suggested on CNBC that unemployment numbers are “not relevant” during a pandemic. “Mr. Secretary, they are relevant,” Cavuto implored Mnuchin on his Fox Business program. “Those are 3.25 million Americans that don’t have jobs anymore.” “And you might look at them as aberration,” he continued. “But they matter to those people because you know what? They don’t have jobs!” Fox Business correspondent Charlie Gasparino agreed that Mnuchin’s statement was “horrible.” “You’ve got to choose your words very carefully,” Cavuto remarked. “They are human beings who are desperately looking for something.”

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/fox-biz-host-tears-mnuchin-downplaying

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version