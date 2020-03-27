The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Boris Johnson 'Shook Hands With Everybody' At Hospital; Now Tests Positive

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus, he announced Friday, just weeks after cavalierly declaring that he was still "shaking hands with everybody" and downplaying warnings about the deadly virus coming from public health officials and scientists. "I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus," said Johnson. Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

