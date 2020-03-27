Friday News Dump: Bob Dylan Releases New Song About JFK, And Other News

Articles

Of course the news is all coronavirus all the time, but here's something no one expected: A brilliant new Dylan song, about the assassination of John F. Kennedy: Bob Dylan has released his first track in eight years -- a 17-minute song about the assassination of US President John F. Kennedy. https://t.co/oHmojhLxBW — CNN (@CNN) March 27, 2020 If you had Bob Dylan releasing a graphic 17-minute track about the Kennedy assassination tonight in the office pool, congratulations you win two trillion dollars. — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) March 27, 2020 Bob Dylan: Murder Most Foul review – a dark, dense ballad for the end times https://t.co/iNJxxeU5jc

