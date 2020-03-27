Trump Puts Off Chinese President To Call Hannity And Complain About The Real Victim—Trump

Articles

Friday, 27 March 2020

Donald Trump is the captain of the Titanic. Except he’s still arguing that this is the greatest voyage ever, complaining that people want too many lifeboats, and telling everyone to get back to that fantastic dinner. So … strike up the band and take a seat. More are available all the time. On Thursday evening, Trump called in for a chat with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, and in that conversation he demonstrated that just because the nation is in the midst of a catastrophic epidemic where normal life has been destroyed, millions have already lost their job, and thousands are going to die—it can always be worse. Because there was absolutely nothing in the conversation with Hannity that demonstrated that Trump had the slightest sense of what was really happening in the world around him, or that he was going to lift a finger to help. It’s never a good sign when Trump begins a conversation with his best pal/propagandist by informing the world that he told the chairman of the Chinese Communist Party to chill for a couple of hours while he got out his on-air whining. But that’s exactly how Trump’s conversation began, with Trump telling Hannity that he put a scheduled call to President Xi Jinping on hold.

