Trump's 'Easter' Schedule Is All About The Brunch Money

Trump has set a "hopeful" timeline of reopening the economy on Easter Sunday. Washingtonian spoke to Michael D’Antonio, author of the 2015 book "The Truth About Trump": There are lots of reasons to suspect President Trump’s desire to get the US economy back on its feet by Easter isn’t rooted in any deep theological conviction, or even that he’s especially aware of the holy day’s association with rebirth. Trump told Fox News Easter is a “very special day for me,” but this is also a man who referred to the sacrament of Eucharist as when he partakes of “my little wine–which is about the only wine I drink–and have my little cracker.” I asked D’Antonio whether a wildly successful Trump International Hotel offering might be able to influence the President’s desire to get the economy moving long before public health officials deem wise. “The idea that if there’s money to be made on Easter Sunday by Trump or anybody else makes a lot of sense to me,” he says. “He probably is thinking to himself, How many Easter brunch spots am I going to lose?” Still, even for Trump, that seems a bit cavalier. The thing to remember, D’Antonio says, is that the President is “a very shortsighted person, so what he does is he plays for time. So I could imagine him being willing to risk the resurgence of the virus once or twice in order to goose the economy between now and the election.”

