Trump Admits His 'Issues' With Michigan's Woman Governor Are Affecting COVID Aid

Published on Friday, 27 March 2020

Trump joined Sean Hannity Thursday night to bitch and moan that some governors are being mean to him. Donald attacked Governor Cuomo for needing thousands of ventilators, but he also singled out Gov. Inslee from Washington and Gov. Whitmer (whose name he forgot) from Michigan, for claiming they are not doing enough and are always begging for "handouts" from the federal government. Handouts. As usual, he finds the most childish "rank outs" to try and diminish them as human beings and politicians, but they ring hollow, except to his rabid base of supporters and Fox News co-conspirators. "A failed presidential candidate and his always complaining," Trump said about Gov. Inslee. And then he attacked the Michigan governor. DONALD TRUMP: She is a new governor, and it’s not been pleasant. We’ve had a big problem with the young — a woman governor. You know who I’m talking about — from Michigan. We don’t like to see the complaints. She's not stepping up and I don't know if she knows what's going on, but all she does is sit there and blame the federal government. She doesn’t get it done, and we send her a lot. Now, she wants a declaration of emergency, and, you know, we’ll have to make a decision on that. But Michigan is a very important state. I love the people of Michigan. Okay, how much of that is a lie? If you said that entire statement you would be right. And he had the nerve to include a threat.

