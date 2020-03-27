Trump 'Doesn't Believe' We Don't Need So Many Ventilators

Articles

Donald Trump is a failed president, but you knew that. And the outrage prompted by his statement to Hannity last night at least proves we're not all imagining the cruel and stupid things he's saying. DONALD TRUMP: I have a feeling that a lot of the numbers that are being said for some areas are just bigger than they're going to be. I don't believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators. You know, at a major hospital sometimes they'll have two ventilators. All of a sudden they're saying, 'Can we order 30,000 ventilators?'" "Look, it's a very bad situation. We haven't seen anything like it. But the end result is we gotta get back to work and I think we can start by opening up certain parts of the country. Media Matters didn't have to think hard about where Donald got his intel: If you're wondering where Trump got that whole 'New York doesn't need 30,000 ventilators' thing, this aired on Fox News shorty before Trump called into Hannity's show. https://t.co/BM9sdVNSC2 — Media Matters (@mmfa) March 27, 2020

