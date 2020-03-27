The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Trump 'Doesn't Believe' We Don't Need So Many Ventilators

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

Donald Trump is a failed president, but you knew that. And the outrage prompted by his statement to Hannity last night at least proves we're not all imagining the cruel and stupid things he's saying. DONALD TRUMP: I have a feeling that a lot of the numbers that are being said for some areas are just bigger than they're going to be. I don't believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators. You know, at a major hospital sometimes they'll have two ventilators. All of a sudden they're saying, 'Can we order 30,000 ventilators?'" "Look, it's a very bad situation. We haven't seen anything like it. But the end result is we gotta get back to work and I think we can start by opening up certain parts of the country. Media Matters didn't have to think hard about where Donald got his intel: If you're wondering where Trump got that whole 'New York doesn't need 30,000 ventilators' thing, this aired on Fox News shorty before Trump called into Hannity's show. https://t.co/BM9sdVNSC2 — Media Matters (@mmfa) March 27, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/trump-doesnt-believe-we-dont-need-so-many

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version