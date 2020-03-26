The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Politics Podcast: COVID-19 Has Started A New Economic Era

A stunning 3.3 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, almost 5 times as many as the 695,000 who filed initial claims in the old record-high week. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Ben Casselman, an economics reporter at The New York Times, joins Galen Druke and Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux to put those numbers in context, discuss what the future looks like and talk about how the government is responding.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-covid-19-has-started-a-new-economic-era/

