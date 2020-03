Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 27 March 2020 02:06 Hits: 12

Major cruise lines, several of whom saw the first outbreaks of coronavirus on their ships, will likely not see a dime of the $2 trillion stimulus package the Senate passed late Wednesday night. The economic stimulus package includes $500...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/489788-cruise-lines-excluded-from-coronavirus-stimulus-bill