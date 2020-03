Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 20:15 Hits: 4

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, chair of the House Democratic Caucus, about the economic rescue package that the Senate has passed.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/03/26/822107806/house-democratic-leadership-discusses-economic-relief-package?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics