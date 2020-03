Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020 23:18 Hits: 7

Immigrant advocates are unhappy that the Senate bill excludes undocumented and mixed-status families from one-time cash payments and access to health care.

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/03/26/822086702/the-senate-relief-bill-provides-economic-relief-but-not-to-some-immigrants?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics