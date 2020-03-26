House Members Race Back After Koch Servant Thomas Massie Threatens To Force Roll Call Vote On Stimulus

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020

In service of his masters, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Koch) is trying to force representatives to come back to Washington, DC in order to have a roll call vote on a measure that passed the Senate 96-0. While the rest of us are hunkering down in our homes, venturing out only for groceries and finding creative ways to connect on Zoom and other virtual tools, Rep. Massie is demanding that Representatives fly back to Washington, D.C. in order to vote on the stimulus bill in person. Why? "If it were just about helping people to get more unemployment (benefits) to get through this calamity that, frankly, the governors have wrought on the people, then I could be for it," Massie said in an interview with KRC Radio earlier this week. "But this is $2 trillion," he continued. "Divide $2 trillion by 350 million people — it's almost $6,000 for every man, woman and child. I'm talking about spending. This won't go to the men, women and children. So if you have a family of five, this spending bill represents $30,000 of additional U.S. national debt because there is no plan to pay for it." Apparently Mr. Massie has never had a loved one fall ill and had to deal with the fact that one "spends" what one has to do because it's a life-or-death situation. In this case, the ENTIRE NATION is at risk of falling ill and a good number are dying.

