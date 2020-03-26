CNN's Keilar Sends Peter Navarro Packing: 'You're Wasting Our Time'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 26 March 2020

CNN's Brianna Keilar did this thing called journalism, and Trump's Peter Navarro did these things called sexism and racism and lying. Realize, please, Navarro is the human iteration of Mr. Burns from The Simpsons, so no surprise there. This is how a real journalist treats a POS when he tries to slither away from truth and accountability. Keilar states the government was ill-prepared for a pandemic, citing the drill they did over the summer that proved it. She then asks if they'll be able to meet the demand for the million ventilators experts are saying might be needed. Navarro came right out of the gate insulting her ("Let me bring you up on the history...") and blaming the Obama administration, when Keilar cuts him right the hell off. KEILAR: Peter, why are you wasting your time on this and not solving the problem that you have? Peter, why are you even talking about this? NAVARRO: You made the claim that this administration was ill-prepared. KEILAR: I did not. NAVARRO: Run the tape, we just heard that. KEILAR: I mean, that's a fact, Peter, that is a fact, Peter. I am asking you if you're going to be able to get to a million ventilators. NAVARRO: I am trying to respond and you keep on interrupting me. Let's have this conversation. KEILAR: I'm asking you if you're going to be able to get to a million ventilators. NAVARRO: You keep on talking in my ears and you won't let me talk. May I speak, please? KEILAR: Will you answer the question? Can you get to a million ventilators?

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/03/cnns-keilar-sends-peter-navarro-packing